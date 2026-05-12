Fulton County chair race: What candidates say about federal raid

The Brief Three Democratic candidates for Fulton County commission chair debated voting rights and federal election probes Tuesday at Georgia State University. The forum focused on a Department of Justice investigation into the 2020 election, which recently included a subpoena for the personal data of county workers. Early voting is currently underway ahead of the primary election scheduled for next Tuesday.



Fulton County commission chair candidates traded barbs Tuesday over how to handle an aggressive federal investigation into the 2020 voter rolls as the primary election looms.

What we know:

The forum at Georgia State University focused on the Department of Justice’s ongoing probe into how the county handled the 2020 election.

The investigation has intensified recently, following a January raid on the election office and a grand jury subpoena issued in late April. That subpoena demanded the names, addresses, and phone numbers of county election staff.

Incumbent Chair Robb Pitts said the county is "at war" with President Trump and his allies in Washington.

Commissioner Marvin Arrington Jr. added that the county must do everything possible to protect employees who are "just doing their jobs." President Trump has continued to claim widespread fraud occurred in the county, which is a Democratic stronghold.

What they're saying:

While the candidates all promised to resist federal pressure, Commissioner Mo Ivory called for a more aggressive fiscal response. Ivory argued for stronger funding for the legal and election departments. She also criticized her opponents for allowing "election deniers" to be appointed to the Board of Registration and Elections.

The candidates also addressed recent absences. Arrington noted he missed a previous engagement due to a hip replacement, while Pitts said he was away on a "trade mission." Ivory maintained that the county needs a different approach than "business as usual" during a period of federal scrutiny.

What we don't know:

It is not yet clear how the Department of Justice will use the personal contact information of the election staffers gathered in the subpoena. While Republican Eric Tatum is running unopposed on his ticket, it remains to be seen how the eventual winner will navigate the ongoing federal pressure following the May 19 primary.

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