Fulton County fights FBI in court to recover 2020 ballots

The Brief Fulton County attorneys accused the FBI of showing 'callous disregard' to obtain a search warrant used to seize 2020 election ballots. A federal judge is considering the county's request to return more than 630 boxes of original documents taken from an election hub in January. The federal government argued the county’s evidence is 'woefully inadequate' and asked the judge to dismiss the case entirely.



A federal judge in downtown Atlanta heard arguments Friday as Fulton County officials fought to recover more than 600 boxes of 2020 election ballots seized by the FBI earlier this year.

What we know:

Fulton County and the U.S. government met in a federal courtroom Friday afternoon to debate the legality of a January FBI search. Attorneys representing the county alleged that investigators relied on an affidavit "full of lies" to seize original 2020 election documents. During the hearing at the Richard Russell Federal Building, the county called on election security expert Ryan Macias, who testified that there was no intentional misconduct during the 2020 election. The federal government maintained that there is no evidence agents misled the magistrate judge who secured the warrant.

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What we don't know:

The judge did not issue an immediate ruling on the county's motion to have the ballots returned. It is also unclear when the judge will rule on a separate motion for emergency relief filed by the NAACP or the government's request to dismiss the case.

What they're saying:

The federal government argued that the county has failed to support its claims of misconduct by investigators. Federal attorneys stated the county's evidence was "woefully inadequate" to prove that Special Agent Hugh Raymond Evans or other officials misled the court to obtain the January search warrant.

Fulton County Commission Chair Robb Pitts called the hearing a "great day," despite the government's attempts to block it. "There's no doubt in my mind that this is a blueprint," Pitts said. "If they're successful here in Fulton County, they will take this show on the road. And that's why we're going to fight fire with fire. We're going to fight like hell to make sure that that does not happen." Regarding the FBI's initial warrant, Pitts added that it was "full of lies, innuendo and the same old falsehoods and accusations."

What's next:

The parties are awaiting a formal ruling from the judge on the county’s request to return the ballots. Additionally, the judge is reviewing a motion from the NAACP for emergency relief and the federal government's motion to dismiss the case.