1 dead, 2 critical after crash on Glenwood Road in DeKalb

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The Brief A woman died and two drivers were critically injured following a head-on collision in DeKalb County Monday evening. Investigators believe a driver on Glenwood Road crossed the center line into oncoming traffic before striking another vehicle. DeKalb County police officers are continuing to investigate the cause of the fatal crash.



A woman is dead and two others are fighting for their lives after a head-on crash in DeKalb County Monday evening.

What we know:

DeKalb County Police officers went to the intersection of Glenwood Road and Hollyhock Terrace around 6:02 p.m. to investigate a reported wreck. Preliminary investigation suggests that a driver traveling on Glenwood Road crossed over the center line and drove into oncoming traffic.

The vehicle that crossed the line struck another car head-on. A woman who was a passenger in the car that was struck died from her injuries.

The two drivers involved in the collision suffered critical injuries. Both were rushed to a local hospital for emergency treatment following the 6 p.m. crash.

What we don't know:

The names of the victims have not yet been released. Police have not stated if any charges are pending as the investigation remains in the preliminary stages.

While investigators believe one driver crossed the center line, it is not yet known what caused the vehicle to veer into oncoming traffic. Police have not confirmed if speed, weather, or impairment played a role in the fatal collision.