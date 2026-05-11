Driver who thought he was being pulled over triggers U-Haul chase

The Brief A 37-year-old man from Lithonia led law enforcement on a high-speed chase through Paulding County in a U-Haul after mistakenly thinking an officer in Marietta was pulling him over. Deputies ended the pursuit with a PIT maneuver near John's Road, which caused the truck to overturn and required officers to kick out the windshield to take the driver into custody. Investigators identified the driver as Damien Jones and discovered ecstasy in the vehicle, along with active warrants for his arrest in DeKalb County, Morgan County, and New Jersey.



Paulding County deputies arrested a Lithonia man Wednesday after a dangerous U-Haul chase. When the chase finally came to an end, investigators searched the truck and discovered illegal drugs.

What we know:

The chase began in Marietta when 37-year-old Damien Jones saw a police officer turn on blue lights to pull over a different vehicle.

Jones, who was driving a U-Haul, believed he was the target and fled. Paulding County deputies spotted the truck barreling through construction zones and running red lights around noon Wednesday after receiving a warning from Cobb County law enforcement.

Dash camera video showed the U-Haul hitting multiple cars and driving with a construction sign stuck in its grill before deputies performed a "textbook perfect" PIT maneuver near John's Road.

After the truck overturned, deputies had to kick out the windshield to reach Jones, who was trying to escape the wreckage. Law enforcement took him into custody and later found ecstasy inside the truck.

What they're saying:

The Paulding County Sheriff's Office described Jones as a "dangerous guy" who should not have been on the streets.

Jordan Yuodis with the sheriff's office said it was a miracle no one was killed or seriously injured given that Jones blew through red lights and construction zones during the pursuit.

What we don't know:

While Jones faces numerous traffic and drug charges in Paulding County, officials have not yet released the specific details of his existing warrants in DeKalb County, Morgan County, or New Jersey.