72-year-old grandfather sentenced to life for child molestation

The Brief Jefferson Thurmond, a 72-year-old Coweta County man, was sentenced to life plus 200 years in prison for sex crimes against children. The investigation began in 2024 after a woman in her 20s came forward with allegations of abuse that occurred more than a decade ago. Thurmond was convicted on 11 counts, including eight counts of child molestation, with evidence dating back to the 1980s.



A 72-year-old Coweta County man will spend the rest of his life behind bars after being sentenced Monday to more than two centuries in prison for child sex crimes.

What we know:

Jefferson Thurmond was sentenced to life plus 200 years in prison following his conviction on 11 counts of crimes involving children. The charges included eight counts of child molestation.

The investigation into Thurmond began in 2024 when a woman now in her 20s reported abuse from more than 10 years ago. Investigators with the Coweta County Sheriff’s Office later uncovered evidence of crimes involving three victims, with some evidence dating back to the 1980s.

During the investigation, authorities found videos and photographs that corroborated the horrifying experiences of the three identified victims. Prosecutors said Thurmond gained the trust of parents to get access to children at his home.

The Coweta County prosecutor noted that Thurmond’s position of trust made it difficult for victims to come forward for years. Thurmond was 70 years old when the initial investigation began in 2024.

What's next:

Thurmond could face further legal action in Fayette County. In 2025, Peachtree City police filed their own charges following a parallel investigation into Thurmond’s activities.

That case is still pending as Thurmond begins his life sentence for the Coweta County convictions.

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