New molestation charges against 70-year-old with alleged crimes dating back decades

The Brief New charges have been filed against 70-year-old Jefferson Thurmond in a child molestation case involving multiple victims, according to police. Peachtree City police have filed child molestation charges, as well as sexual exploitation of a child and obscene internet conduct against the grandfather. Coweta County Sheriff’s investigators arrested Thurmond in 2024 on similar charges after they said they had identified three victims, as well as seized indecent photos of children dating back to the 1980s.



New charges have been filed against a 70-year-old Coweta County grandfather accused of multiple cases of child molestation.

What we know:

Peachtree City police have now joined authorities in Coweta County in filing charges against Jefferson Thurmond for crimes he’s accused of committing against girls as far back as the 1980s.

In our original report last June, Coweta County authorities arrested Thurmond and reported the seizure of decades-old photos involving at least three young girls. They said they charged him with multiple counts of child molestation and manufacturing child pornography.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Jefferson Thurmond's 2024 arrest (Credit: Coweta County Sheriff's Office)

Now, Peachtree City police have filed new charges to add to those he’s facing in Coweta County. They say a victim who was a child at the time the crimes were committed has come forward as an adult. They also reported that some of the old photos Coweta County had seized involved their victim as well.

"The victim in this case came forward, and for us, the case goes back about a year," said Lt. Brad Williams of the Peachtree City Police. "But for her, it goes back about 11–12 years, involving a family acquaintance when she was living in Peachtree City."

Dig deeper:

Peachtree City Police thanked investigators in Coweta County for their work on the cases there. So far, the two departments have identified a total of three victims in their two jurisdictions, but stress the investigation is ongoing and ask anyone who had information on Jefferson Thurmond to come forward.

Jefferson Thurmond (Credit: Peachtree City Police Department)

How to talk to your children about body safety

What they're saying:

Peachtree City police are encouraging parents to speak with their children about this very difficult topic.

"Encourage that open dialogue so that they are comfortable coming to you if somebody does inappropriately touch them, so that it’s not 15 years, or ten years that goes by, and you are having to relive this," Williams said.