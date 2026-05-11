Car crashes through Hearts Tattoo and Piercing in Woodstock

The Brief A vehicle crashed through the front of a Woodstock tattoo shop last Sunday afternoon, causing significant structural damage and forcing the business to close. The Cherokee County Sheriff's Office said the driver suffered a medical episode before the crash, and no serious injuries were reported. Owner Tyler Valdivieso is working with insurance to repair the studio in hopes of reopening for a community event scheduled for late May.



A Woodstock business owner is working to rebuild after a car plowed through the front of his tattoo parlor Sunday afternoon when a driver suffered a medical episode.

What we know:

The crash happened at Hearts Tattoo and Piercing Company when a vehicle traveled through the front door and stopped in the middle of the studio.

Owner Tyler Valdivieso said the impact destroyed the front of the shop and damaged a wall shared with an adjacent business.

Valdivieso, who opened the shop when he was 20, said the building needs a new door, a new front studio area and extensive wall repairs.

The Cherokee County Sheriff's Office confirmed the driver had a medical episode, leading to the crash. No one was seriously injured.

What they're saying:

The closure impacts six employees who rely on a percentage of the tattoos they perform to make a living. Valdivieso noted the team was fully booked for the month and had a community event featuring bands and art vendors scheduled for the end of May.

"This is just detrimental for everyone," Valdivieso said. He expressed extreme stress over how to take care of his staff, describing the team as a "big family" where everyone has a family of their own to support.

Valdivieso described the moment he arrived to find a car in the middle of his shop as "devastating." He said the business is "literally my everything" and is currently waiting for a response from his insurance company.

Members of the Woodstock community have already begun offering support to the business as they navigate the uncertain timeline for reopening. Valdivieso remains hopeful that repairs can be completed quickly enough to resume operations by the end of the month.

What's next:

The owner is focused on getting the shop operational again to host the planned art and music event in the parking lot. If you would like to support the business and its employees during the closure, you can find more information here.

What we don't know:

While the owner hopes to reopen by the end of May, a specific date has not been set. It is currently unknown how long the insurance claim process will take or if the structural damage to the shared wall will impact the reopening of the neighboring business.