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Man shot several times found on Venetian Drive SW

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published  May 11, 2026 9:45pm EDT
SW Atlanta
FOX 5 Atlanta

The Brief

    • Atlanta police are investigating a shooting that left a 35-year-old man wounded with multiple gunshot wounds Monday afternoon.
    • Officers found the victim alert and breathing on Venetian Drive SW, though investigators believe the actual shooting happened at a different location.
    • Detectives with the Aggravated Assault Unit are working to determine the circumstances surrounding the gunfire as the investigation continues.

ATLANTA - Atlanta police officers are investigating a Monday afternoon shooting that left a 35-year-old man hospitalized with multiple injuries.

What we know:

Atlanta police officers went to the 1400 block of Venetian Drive SW around 5:17 p.m. to investigate a report of a person shot. When they arrived, they found a 35-year-old man who had been shot multiple times.

The man was alert, conscious, and breathing when officers arrived. He was taken to a local hospital by ambulance for treatment.

Investigators believe the man was originally shot near Herring Road SW & Cascade Road SW before being found on Venetian Drive. 

What we don't know:

Police have not yet released any information about a possible suspect or motive.

The Source: Information in this article comes from the Atlanta Police Department. 

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