Man shot several times found on Venetian Drive SW

The Brief Atlanta police are investigating a shooting that left a 35-year-old man wounded with multiple gunshot wounds Monday afternoon. Officers found the victim alert and breathing on Venetian Drive SW, though investigators believe the actual shooting happened at a different location. Detectives with the Aggravated Assault Unit are working to determine the circumstances surrounding the gunfire as the investigation continues.



Atlanta police officers are investigating a Monday afternoon shooting that left a 35-year-old man hospitalized with multiple injuries.

What we know:

Atlanta police officers went to the 1400 block of Venetian Drive SW around 5:17 p.m. to investigate a report of a person shot. When they arrived, they found a 35-year-old man who had been shot multiple times.

The man was alert, conscious, and breathing when officers arrived. He was taken to a local hospital by ambulance for treatment.

Investigators believe the man was originally shot near Herring Road SW & Cascade Road SW before being found on Venetian Drive.

What we don't know:

Police have not yet released any information about a possible suspect or motive.