Man shot several times found on Venetian Drive SW
ATLANTA - Atlanta police officers are investigating a Monday afternoon shooting that left a 35-year-old man hospitalized with multiple injuries.
What we know:
Atlanta police officers went to the 1400 block of Venetian Drive SW around 5:17 p.m. to investigate a report of a person shot. When they arrived, they found a 35-year-old man who had been shot multiple times.
The man was alert, conscious, and breathing when officers arrived. He was taken to a local hospital by ambulance for treatment.
Investigators believe the man was originally shot near Herring Road SW & Cascade Road SW before being found on Venetian Drive.
What we don't know:
Police have not yet released any information about a possible suspect or motive.
The Source: Information in this article comes from the Atlanta Police Department.