Tiffany Haddish planning to fight DUI charge in Georgia court

Comedian and actress Tiffany Haddish will head to a Georgia courtroom in August to fight a 2022 DUI charge.

The actor and comedian was detained on the morning of Jan. 14, 2022, after Peachtree City Police got a call regarding a driver asleep at the wheel on a highway, Assistant Police Chief Matt Myers said in a news release.

An officer saw a vehicle matching the caller’s description and stopped Haddish as she pulled into the yard of a residence, Myers said.

Haddish was charged with driving under the influence. She later posted a $1,666 bond and was released from the Fayette County Jail.

The trial has been delayed multiple times before it was scheduled for Aug. 26.

Since Haddish's Georgia arrest, the entertainer has faced another DUI charge in California. She pleaded down to a reckless driving charge and was sentenced to probation.

InTouch Weekly reports that Haddish and her lawyers are planning to fight the case in Georgia court, arguing that the officers did not have a reasonable suspicion to detain her.

The lawyer told the magazine that the traffic stop was illegal and believed that all evidence taken during the stop should be suppressed.

Haddish was the breakout star of the smash comedy "Girls Trip" and has starred in such movies as "The Kitchen," "Night School" and "Like A Boss." She’s also written the New York Times best-seller, "The Last Black Unicorn" and hosted the popular television show "Kids Say The Darndest Things."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.