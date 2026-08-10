Double shooting under investigation in southeast Atlanta neighborhood

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The Brief Atlanta police are investigating two related shootings that occurred on Browns Mill Road SE and Lindsey Drive SE on Monday afternoon. Both victims were found alert, conscious, and breathing following the violent incidents. Investigators remain on scene as the active investigation continues to unfold.



Two people were injured in a shooting near the intersection of on Browns Mill Road SE and Lindsey Drive SE on Monday afternoon.

What we know:

Officers responded to a report of a person shot in the 2200 block of Browns Mill Road SE around 3:41 p.m. Monday, according to police records. A second person shot incident was reported at the 400 block of Lindsey Drive SE, where officers also responded to the scene.

An Atlanta police officer secures the street following two related shootings on Browns Mill Road SE and Lindsey Drive SE on August 10, 2026. (FOX 5 Atlanta)

Both victims were alert, conscious, and breathing when officers arrived, according to Atlanta police. Preliminary details indicate that both shooting incidents are related.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released the identities or conditions of the victims beyond stating they were conscious and breathing. Police have not named any potential suspects or detailed what led to the gunfire.

Atlanta police officers respond to Browns Mill Road SE after two people were shot in connected afternoon incidents on August 10, 2026. (FOX 5 Atlanta)

The investigation is active and ongoing.