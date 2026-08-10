DeKalb father, teacher remembered after Myrtle Beach drowning

The Brief DeKalb County educator Derek Moore died Friday night after rescuing a young girl from a rip current in Myrtle Beach. The hero collapsed in the ocean and was swept away after saving the child near shore. Authorities recovered the elementary school teacher's body early Saturday morning.



A DeKalb County elementary school teacher died Friday night in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, after rescuing a young girl from a dangerous rip current, according to local authorities.

What we know:

Derek Moore, an educator at Rockbridge Elementary School, was at the ocean Friday night during the 7 p.m. hour.

Lifeguards had left the area around 6 p.m., when Moore saw a young girl in distress in the water. He ran in to save her, according to Myrtle Beach police.

Moore, affectionately known as "coach" by students and parents, successfully brought the child close to shore to safety.

Shortly after getting the child to safety, he collapsed and was swept back out by a rip current, according to police.

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The Myrtle Beach Police Department, Myrtle Beach Fire Department, and the U.S. Coast Guard launched an overhead grid search to scan the water. Search crews recovered his body on Saturday after it washed ashore.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released details on what specific medical emergency caused Moore to collapse before he was pulled under.

What they're saying:

Before working at Rockbridge Elementary School, Moore also taught at Jolly Elementary School.

District officials said he made a meaningful impact on students, colleagues, and parents across the education community.

Moore had no personal connection to the child he saved that police are aware of.

Counselors are available at both Jolly Elementary School and Rockbridge Elementary School to assist students and staff.

Moore leaves behind four children, a mother, and a brother. Local community members continue to post tributes honoring his sacrifice.