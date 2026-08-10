Conyers AutoZone employee accidentally shoots coworker, police say

article

The Brief An AutoZone worker in Conyers accidentally shot a coworker on Monday afternoon, according to local police. Investigators said the worker was handling a gun inside the store when it went off. The employee accused of firing the weapon faces a charge of reckless conduct, authorities said.



An AutoZone employee in Conyers accidentally shot a coworker inside the store on Monday afternoon, according to police.

What we know:

Conyers police officers responded to the AutoZone on Highway 138 SE after receiving a report that someone was shot inside.

Investigators determined the victim was accidentally shot by a coworker who was handling a firearm inside the business.

Emergency crews took the victim to a nearby hospital for medical treatment. Police charged the worker accused of firing the gun with reckless conduct.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Conyers police are investigating after an AutoZone employee accidentally shot their coworker on August 10, 2026. (Credit: Conyers Police Department)

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released the identity or current medical condition of the injured worker. Officials also have not stated what type of firearm was involved or what led up to the handling of the gun inside the building.

What's next:

Officers noted there is no ongoing threat to the public following the incident. However, the Conyers Police Department said community members will notice a significant police presence in the area as investigators continue to work the scene.