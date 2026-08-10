Suspect beats victim with gun at SW Atlanta gas station

article

The Brief Atlanta police are searching for a suspect who beat a victim with a firearm during a southwest Atlanta gas station robbery. The attack occurred July 14 at 374 Cleveland Avenue SW before the armed suspect ran away on foot with stolen items. Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward up to $5,000 for anonymous tips leading to the arrest and indictment of the suspect.



Atlanta police are asking for the public's help to identify a suspect caught on video beating a person with a gun before stealing their belongings.

What we know:

A suspect walked up to a person around 10:51 p.m. on July 14 at a gas station located at 374 Cleveland Avenue SW.

The attacker hit the victim multiple times with a firearm, reached into the fallen victim's pocket to steal a wallet and jewelry and ran away on foot.

Tipsters do not have to share their name or personal details to qualify for a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to an arrest and indictment.

What we don't know:

Investigators have not released the identity of the suspect or provided an update on the victim's physical condition.