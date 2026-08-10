Suspect beats victim with gun at SW Atlanta gas station
ATLANTA - Atlanta police are asking for the public's help to identify a suspect caught on video beating a person with a gun before stealing their belongings.
What we know:
A suspect walked up to a person around 10:51 p.m. on July 14 at a gas station located at 374 Cleveland Avenue SW.
The attacker hit the victim multiple times with a firearm, reached into the fallen victim's pocket to steal a wallet and jewelry and ran away on foot.
Tipsters do not have to share their name or personal details to qualify for a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to an arrest and indictment.
What we don't know:
Investigators have not released the identity of the suspect or provided an update on the victim's physical condition.
The Source: The information in this story was gathered from the Atlanta Police Department, who released surveillance footage details and requested public assistance.