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Suspect beats victim with gun at SW Atlanta gas station

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
FOX 5 Atlanta
SW Atlanta
Published August 10, 2026 12:32 PM EDT
Published August 10, 2026 12:32 PM EDT
article

The suspect pictured was captured on surveillance video beating and robbing a person at a gas station in southwest Atlanta on July 14, 2026. (Credit: Atlanta Police Department) 

The Brief

    • Atlanta police are searching for a suspect who beat a victim with a firearm during a southwest Atlanta gas station robbery.
    • The attack occurred July 14 at 374 Cleveland Avenue SW before the armed suspect ran away on foot with stolen items.
    • Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward up to $5,000 for anonymous tips leading to the arrest and indictment of the suspect.

ATLANTA - Atlanta police are asking for the public's help to identify a suspect caught on video beating a person with a gun before stealing their belongings. 

What we know:

A suspect walked up to a person around 10:51 p.m. on July 14 at a gas station located at 374 Cleveland Avenue SW. 

The attacker hit the victim multiple times with a firearm, reached into the fallen victim's pocket to steal a wallet and jewelry and ran away on foot. 

Tipsters do not have to share their name or personal details to qualify for a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to an arrest and indictment. 

What we don't know:

Investigators have not released the identity of the suspect or provided an update on the victim's physical condition.

The Source: The information in this story was gathered from the Atlanta Police Department, who released surveillance footage details and requested public assistance. 

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