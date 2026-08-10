GBI investigating death of Coweta County Jail inmate

The Brief An inmate at Coweta County Jail died Monday morning after a cellmate found him unresponsive. Authorities identified the man as John Franklin Caldwell III, who was undergoing treatment for health issues. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is conducting an independent inquiry into the death.



A man died at the Coweta County Jail on Monday morning after medical staff and first responders attempted to treat him.

What we know:

John Franklin Caldwell III was found unresponsive in his bed by his cellmate around 6:30 a.m. Monday. Jail staff immediately provided aid until paramedics arrived, but Caldwell was pronounced dead at the scene.

Medical personnel had been treating Caldwell for ongoing health concerns prior to his death. Officials do not suspect foul play, and the Coweta County Coroner's Office notified his next of kin.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released Caldwell's exact cause of death or specific details regarding his ongoing medical issues.

What's next:

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is leading an independent inquiry into the incident, and further details remain unannounced.