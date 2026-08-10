1 dead, 1 critically injured in 5-vehicle I-85 Jackson County crash

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The Brief Interstate 85 northbound crash in Jackson County near mile marker 136 leaves one dead and another critically injured. Following too closely caused a five-vehicle chain-reaction collision that closed northbound lanes for over three hours Monday. Georgia State Patrol arrested the Penske truck driver on vehicular homicide and traffic charges.



A Monday evening crash involving a rental truck and four other vehicles on Interstate 85 northbound left one person dead, another critically injured, and led to the arrest of the truck driver, according to the Georgia State Patrol.

What we know:

Troopers responded to a five-vehicle wreck on Interstate 85 northbound at mile marker 136 around 5:22 p.m. Monday. Traffic had slowed down ahead of a yellow Penske truck traveling in the right lane.

The Penske truck was following too closely and hit the back of a Toyota Corolla, pushing it into the median wall. The truck then struck the back of a Nissan Altima, forcing it to rotate and hit a Chevrolet Trax and a Ford F150 before stopping while facing south.

What's next:

The Chevrolet Trax and Ford F150 suffered minor damage and were not towed. The driver of the Toyota Corolla died after being taken to Northeast Georgia Medical Center.

First responders transported the driver of the Nissan Altima to Northeast Georgia Medical Center with critical injuries.

Officers arrested the Penske truck driver for following too closely and second-degree vehicular homicide.

Traffic grinds to a complete halt on Interstate 85 Northbound in Jackson County after all lanes were shut down following a fatal five-vehicle collision involving a Penske box truck that resulted in vehicular homicide charges on August 10, 2026 (GDOT) Expand

By the numbers:

Emergency crews shut down Interstate 85 northbound at 5:22 p.m. and reopened the lanes at 8:29 p.m.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released the names of the drivers involved in the collision. Investigators have not specified if alcohol, drugs, or weather conditions played a role in the wreck.