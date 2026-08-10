Nude man arrested in Fairmount assault, sheriff's office says

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The Brief A 48-year-old Fairmount man was arrested Saturday afternoon following a reported assault at a Scott Brown Road home. Authorities said Torie Nujuan McClain was nude when deputies took him into custody inside the house. McClain suffered injuries when a family member stepped in to stop the attack, officials said.



A Fairmount man faces multiple felony charges after deputies caught him nude inside a Scott Brown Road home during an assault Saturday afternoon, according to the Gordon County Sheriff's Office.

What we know:

Deputies and Fairmount Police rushed to a Scott Brown Road home Saturday afternoon after a 911 caller reported an ongoing attack.

Officers went inside, found 48-year-old Torie Nujuan McClain nude, and immediately arrested him.

A family member stepped in during the assault, injuring McClain before officers arrived.

First responders called for medical aid for both the victim and McClain, who was taken to a hospital for treatment.

What we don't know:

Detectives searched the home for physical evidence and questioned witnesses, but officials have not released details about the victim's condition. Authorities have not disclosed what led to the assault or specified the relationship between McClain and the victims.

What's next:

McClain faces charges of aggravated assault, aggravated sexual battery, aggravated sodomy and false imprisonment. Authorities have not stated when he will be released from the hospital or appear in court.