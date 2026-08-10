Calhoun man arrested after child molestation report in Gordon County

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The Brief Ray Sum, 31, was arrested Saturday after a Cash community resident reported interrupting an aggravated child molestation in progress. Deputies located Sum at a home off Dews Pond Road and took him into custody without incident, according to authorities. Sum faces multiple felony charges involving a preschool-aged victim and remains held pending bond proceedings, officials said.



A 31-year-old Calhoun man is behind bars following a child molestation report in Gordon County on Saturday afternoon.

What we know:

Deputies responded to a private home off Dews Pond Road in the Cash community after a caller reported interrupting a crime in progress, according to the Gordon County Sheriff's Office. First responders located Sum at the scene and took him into custody without incident.

Sum faces charges of aggravated child molestation, aggravated sodomy and child molestation, according to law enforcement. The victim involved is a child of preschool age, officials said. Sum remains in custody while awaiting bond proceedings.

What we don't know:

Detectives have not released additional details regarding the incident as their investigation remains ongoing. Authorities have also not specified a scheduled date for Sum's bond hearing.