Expand / Collapse search

Masked gunman targets Acworth gas station early Monday morning

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
FOX 5 Atlanta
Cherokee County
Published August 10, 2026 9:43 PM EDT
Published August 10, 2026 9:43 PM EDT
article

Cherokee Sheriff’s Office detectives are searching for an armed robbery suspect who stole cash and lottery tickets at a BP gas station on Northpoint Parkway in Acworth, Georgia, on August 10, 2026. (Cherokee Sheriff's Office)

The Brief

    • Deputed response units rushed to an Acworth gas station armed robbery early Monday morning following a gunpoint holdup. 
    • A masked man displayed a firearm before fleeing on foot with cash and lottery tickets. 
    • The store clerk escaped without injury, and detectives are appealing to the public for tips. 

ACWORTH, Ga. - Deputies are searching for a masked gunman who held up an Acworth gas station store early Monday morning before fleeing on foot with cash and lottery tickets. 

What we know:

Deputies responded to an armed robbery at the BP gas station located at 130 Northpoint Pkwy. in Acworth around 3:30 a.m. Monday. According to the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office, a man wearing a hoodie, mask and gloves entered the store and displayed a firearm while demanding cash and lottery tickets. 

Surveillance footage shows the suspect inside a store aisle carrying what appears to be a gun. The suspect fled on foot immediately after the incident, but the store clerk was not injured. 

What we don't know:

Investigators have not released the specific direction the suspect ran after leaving the building. Authorities have not provided a formal description regarding the suspect's height or weight, and the total value of stolen cash and lottery tickets remains unconfirmed. 

What you can do:

Detectives with the Cherokee Sheriff’s Office are asking anyone with information regarding the armed robbery to call 770-501-8987. 

The Source: The information in this story was gathered from the Cherokee Sheriff's Office, who provided details and surveillance imagery in a press release. 

Cherokee CountyCrime and Public SafetyNews