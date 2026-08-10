Masked gunman targets Acworth gas station early Monday morning

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The Brief Deputed response units rushed to an Acworth gas station armed robbery early Monday morning following a gunpoint holdup. A masked man displayed a firearm before fleeing on foot with cash and lottery tickets. The store clerk escaped without injury, and detectives are appealing to the public for tips.



Deputies are searching for a masked gunman who held up an Acworth gas station store early Monday morning before fleeing on foot with cash and lottery tickets.

What we know:

Deputies responded to an armed robbery at the BP gas station located at 130 Northpoint Pkwy. in Acworth around 3:30 a.m. Monday. According to the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office, a man wearing a hoodie, mask and gloves entered the store and displayed a firearm while demanding cash and lottery tickets.

Surveillance footage shows the suspect inside a store aisle carrying what appears to be a gun. The suspect fled on foot immediately after the incident, but the store clerk was not injured.

What we don't know:

Investigators have not released the specific direction the suspect ran after leaving the building. Authorities have not provided a formal description regarding the suspect's height or weight, and the total value of stolen cash and lottery tickets remains unconfirmed.

What you can do:

Detectives with the Cherokee Sheriff’s Office are asking anyone with information regarding the armed robbery to call 770-501-8987.