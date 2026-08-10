Masked gunman targets Acworth gas station early Monday morning
ACWORTH, Ga. - Deputies are searching for a masked gunman who held up an Acworth gas station store early Monday morning before fleeing on foot with cash and lottery tickets.
What we know:
Deputies responded to an armed robbery at the BP gas station located at 130 Northpoint Pkwy. in Acworth around 3:30 a.m. Monday. According to the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office, a man wearing a hoodie, mask and gloves entered the store and displayed a firearm while demanding cash and lottery tickets.
Surveillance footage shows the suspect inside a store aisle carrying what appears to be a gun. The suspect fled on foot immediately after the incident, but the store clerk was not injured.
What we don't know:
Investigators have not released the specific direction the suspect ran after leaving the building. Authorities have not provided a formal description regarding the suspect's height or weight, and the total value of stolen cash and lottery tickets remains unconfirmed.
What you can do:
Detectives with the Cherokee Sheriff’s Office are asking anyone with information regarding the armed robbery to call 770-501-8987.
The Source: The information in this story was gathered from the Cherokee Sheriff's Office, who provided details and surveillance imagery in a press release.