Roadway confrontation leads to shooting in Clayton County

The Brief Police responded to a Clayton County shooting Monday evening near Highway 138 SE and Hannover Parkway after a person was wounded. The gunfire broke out after an encounter between people driving in separate vehicles along the roadway. Paramedics transported the wounded person to a local hospital while investigators work to locate those involved in the shooting.



Officers responded Monday evening to a shooting near Highway 138 SE and Hannover Parkway that left one person hospitalized, according to the Clayton County Police Department.

Highway 138 police response

What we know:

Officers went to the area of Highway 138 SE and Hannover Parkway around 6:13 p.m. Monday after getting a report about a person shot, according to police. Early details indicate a conflict occurred between people traveling in separate vehicles before shots were fired. First responders took the injured person to a local hospital for medical treatment.

Clayton County investigation ongoing

What we don't know:

Investigators have not released the identity or condition of the person who was shot. Police said they are actively working to identify and locate everyone involved, but no suspect descriptions or additional details are available yet.