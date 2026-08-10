Roadway confrontation leads to shooting in Clayton County
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - Officers responded Monday evening to a shooting near Highway 138 SE and Hannover Parkway that left one person hospitalized, according to the Clayton County Police Department.
Highway 138 police response
What we know:
Officers went to the area of Highway 138 SE and Hannover Parkway around 6:13 p.m. Monday after getting a report about a person shot, according to police. Early details indicate a conflict occurred between people traveling in separate vehicles before shots were fired. First responders took the injured person to a local hospital for medical treatment.
Clayton County investigation ongoing
What we don't know:
Investigators have not released the identity or condition of the person who was shot. Police said they are actively working to identify and locate everyone involved, but no suspect descriptions or additional details are available yet.
The Source: The information in this story was gathered from the Clayton County Police Department, who provided preliminary details in an official statement on the shooting.