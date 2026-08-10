Inconsistent 911 call leads to arrest in 2-year-old's death

The Brief A man accused of hiding 2-year-old Messiah Harris’s body in Marietta woods over the weekend remains jailed under additional criminal charges. Investigators state the mother's boyfriend falsely reported the toddler missing Friday before officers discovered the boy's body behind an apartment. Authorities expect further charges to follow depending on findings from the ongoing investigation and the medical examiner.



A Marietta man remains behind bars as investigators uncover new details surrounding the death of a 2-year-old child whose body was hidden in a wooded area.

What we know:

Marietta police arrested Dairon Keith, the boyfriend of Messiah Harris's mother, after the 2-year-old was found dead Friday night. Authorities said Keith was tasked with watching the toddler when he called 911 to claim Messiah was missing.

Dairon Keith appeared before a judge facing charges of making false 911 statements and concealing a death in connection with 2-year-old Messiah Harris. (Cobb County Sheriff's Office)

Arriving officers noticed Keith gave statements that were inconsistent and failed to make sense. Multiple responding agencies searched the area, finding Messiah’s body hours later in the woods directly behind his apartment building.

What we don't know:

Keith appeared in court over the weekend facing charges of making false statements during his 911 call and to investigators, along with concealing a death. Officers said Keith placed Messiah’s body in the woods and covered it using dirt and vegetation.

Police have not released Messiah's exact cause of death as the medical examiner completes an autopsy. Officials note the investigation remains active and additional criminal charges may be filed.

Dairon Keith remains jailed in Cobb County after Marietta police charged him with making false statements and concealing the death of 2-year-old Messiah Harris on August 10, 2026. (Cobb County Sheriff's Office)

What they're saying:

Neighbors left stuffed animals, toy trucks and a balloon outside the apartment door where Messiah lived. "We need to get them people to justice because that baby didn't deserve that," one neighbor said.

Image 1 of 7 ▼ Two-year-old Messiah Harris was found dead in a wooded area behind his apartment building after being falsely reported missing in Marietta. (Family photo)

A family member established a GoFundMe page to assist the grieving family. "Messiah was deeply loved, and his life touched everyone around him," the fundraiser page reads. "His mother and father are now carrying a grief no parent should ever have to endure during this unimaginable time."