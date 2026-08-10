Man arrested following shooting on Lamar County Line Road

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The Brief A gunman fired multiple shots at a passing driver on Lamar County Line Road, according to the Lamar County Sheriff's Office. Deputies arrested 26-year-old Keith Odel at his home near the scene after responding to a report of gunfire. The driver escaped without injuries, while Odel remains held in jail on multiple felony charges.



A man was arrested after allegedly opening fire on a passing vehicle on Lamar County Line Road, authorities said.

What we know:

A driver was traveling on Lamar County Line Road near a residence when an armed man began acting erratically, according to the Lamar County Sheriff's Office.

The armed individual fired multiple rounds at the passing vehicle, but the driver managed to leave the area unharmed.

Deputies with the Lamar County Sheriff's Office and Spalding County Sheriff's Office responded to the report of shots fired at a home on Lamar County Line Road just west of Cook Road.

Law enforcement took Keith Odel, 26, into custody at his home without further incident.

Odel is currently being held in the Lamar County Jail on charges of aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, and damage to property.

What we don't know:

Officials have not yet confirmed what motivated the shooting or how many total rounds were fired at the vehicle. It remains unclear if the driver and suspect knew each other prior to the encounter.