Autism-focused private school launching in Lilburn this September

The Brief A Gwinnett County mother is opening a Lilburn school for children with autism after struggling to find appropriate special education for her son. Opening Sept. 8, Ezekiel Preparatory Academy pairs core subjects with counselor support across seven classrooms with a 12-to-two student-teacher ratio. The school aims to enroll 72 kindergarteners initially and add one grade level annually through fifth grade.



A Gwinnett County mother is opening Ezekiel Preparatory Academy in Lilburn to offer a new approach for children with autism.

What we know:

Founder and Head of School Bennicia Morton chose to start the institution because her son, Ezekiel, has autism, and she felt he was not receiving the special education he needed.

To ensure every student receives sufficient one-on-one attention, the school will feature individualized curriculums across seven classrooms, each staffed with two teachers for every 12 children. Executive Director Andrea Carter-Robin outlined the structure of the school day, which balances traditional learning with targeted care. Students will spend 4.5 hours on core subjects—English language arts, math, science, and social studies—followed by 2.5 hours of social and emotional support guided by licensed practitioner counselors.

The school is set to open Sept. 8 with a goal of enrolling 72 kindergarten students. Plans call for adding one grade level each year until the academy serves students through the fifth grade.

What they're saying:

Bennicia Morton reflected on the personal frustrations that inspired her to launch the academy. She recalled how hard it was to find the right education for her son.

"I spent many years fighting the system, at IEP meetings thinking why is this so hard finding a perfect fit for my child because he deserves it," Morton said, adding that a lot of the time the curriculum is not meant for all students. "They are expected to fit in a system that's not made for them."

Addressing how the staff will handle individual behavioral needs, Andrea Carter-Robin explained, "We look at what is driving this particular behavior, and we have specialists to work with our students to navigate the student with particular behavior."

Ultimately, Morton hopes the new campus offers relief to local families facing similar challenges. She shared her vision of parents, "Hoping they can finally take that deep breath and say, 'Thank God, I finally found the place for my son, for my daughter.' They can take a break and really let go, knowing their child is safe in an educational environment."

What we don't know:

Officials have not released the specific hiring requirements or qualifications for the two teachers assigned to each classroom.

What you can do:

You can read more about the school at ezekielprepacademy.com/