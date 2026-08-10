Siemens investing $185 million in Pendergrass manufacturing plant

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The Brief Siemens plans to build an advanced manufacturing facility in Pendergrass, creating over 1,400 jobs in Jackson County. The technology giant will invest at least $185 million in the new 550,000-square-foot facility to produce low-voltage electrical components. Buildout at 580 Raco Parkway SE begins this November, with hiring scheduled to start in 2027.



Gov. Brian Kemp announced Siemens will invest at least $185 million in a new advanced manufacturing facility in Pendergrass, creating over 1,400 jobs in Jackson County.

What we know:

Siemens plans to construct an approximately 550,000-square-foot advanced manufacturing facility located at 580 Raco Parkway SE near Pendergrass.

Pending final approvals, the project will bring more than 1,400 jobs to Jackson County over the next three years and represents at least $185 million in local investment.

Buildout of the property is set to start this November. The plant will produce low-voltage electrical components.

Siemens plans to begin hiring for engineering, fabrication, assembly and testing roles in 2027. Interested individuals can learn more about job applications through the company website.

The technology company already supports more than 1,700 workers in the state across six offices and two plants, including the Peachtree Corners Electrical Products facility.

What they're saying:

"For 140 years, Siemens has been a valued part of Georgia's business community, and this latest investment decision is another testament to the strong economic partnership between our state and Germany," Kemp said.

Barry Powell, North America president of the Siemens Electrical Products business unit, stated that Georgia offers "a strong business environment, access to a highly skilled workforce, and close proximity to our existing operations and supply chain network across the Southeast."

Local perspective:

Jackson County Board of Commissioners Chairman Marty Clark said the investment will expand the local manufacturing base, strengthen workforce opportunities and support sustainable economic growth for residents.

Georgia Department of Economic Development Commissioner Pat Wilson added that state leaders visited Siemens' headquarters in Munich in 2025 to build on the longstanding relationship.

Assistant Director of Statewide Projects Elizabeth McLean represented the state's Global Commerce team on the project alongside the Jackson County Area Chamber of Commerce, Jackson County Industrial Development Authority, Georgia Power and Georgia Quick Start.

What we don't know:

Officials have not yet confirmed the exact date hiring will open in 2027, nor have they released a specific timeline for when construction on the facility will be completed.