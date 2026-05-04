Hall County mother arrested after son suffers six fractures

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The Brief A Hall County woman faces 12 felony charges after investigators say she repeatedly injured her 20-month-old son. The toddler suffered six different bone fractures across his arms, legs and collarbones during a two-week period in April. Hall County deputies arrested the mother Friday after a child welfare agency reported the toddler’s severe injuries to police.



A 23-year-old mother was arrested on accusations that she caused multiple fractures to a 20-month-old.

What we know:

Amy Suzan Pittman was arrested Friday evening and charged with six felony counts each of first-degree cruelty to children and aggravated battery under the Family Violence Act.

According to the Hall County Sheriff’s Office, Pittman was taken into custody after being questioned in the case, which was opened on April 22. At that time, the Hall County Department of Family and Children Services (DFCS) reported the injuries to the toddler. Investigators said Pittman injured her son on at least three occasions between April 14 and April 30 at her home.

The child suffered a fracture to his right arm, two fractures to his left arm, and fractures to both clavicles and his left leg. He is listed in serious condition but is expected to survive; he is currently being treated by the staff at Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta.

According to Hall County Jail records, Pittman has a tattoo that reads "with pain comes strength." She remained in custody without bond as of Monday evening, and the child is in DFCS custody.

What we don't know:

Police have not yet disclosed a potential motive for the alleged abuse or whether anyone else was in the home at the time the injuries occurred.

It remains unclear who had primary custody of the child during the two-week window cited by investigators, or what specifically prompted the DFCS investigation.

Officials with the Hall County Sheriff’s Office did not comment on whether Pittman had a prior history with child protective services.