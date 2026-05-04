DeKalb County raises minimum wage to $19 per hour

The Brief DeKalb County is investing $2.7 million from its budget to raise the minimum wage for employees to $19 per hour. The pay bump was reflected on paychecks on Friday and impacts about 1,400 employees without requiring a tax increase. CEO Lorraine Cochran-Johnson announced the wage increase on Monday, challenging other local governments to raise their base pay.



DeKalb County has raised its minimum wage to $19 per hour for all employees, boosting the pay for about 1,400 workers to help them meet the rising cost of living.

What we know:

DeKalb County officials announced a $19 minimum wage, which they said is one of the highest among public employers in the Atlanta metro.

DeKalb County previously maintained a minimum wage of $17.68.

The change impacts approximately 1,400 workers, beginning with their paychecks on Friday.

The $2.7 million initiative also addresses salary compression.

By the numbers:

In a news release, county officials compared their new minimum wage with similar-size jurisdictions around the Atlanta metro area.

Cobb County - $17.34.

The City of Atlanta - $17.50.

Fulton County - $18.27.

Gwinnett County - $19.23.

What they're saying:

DeKalb County CEO Lorraine Cochran-Johnson emphasized that investing in staff creates a better working environment.

"The truth of the matter is, it costs us more when we lose employees because of low salaries than it does to simply increase salaries and create a better working environment," Cochran-Johnson said. "No one who works full-time in public service should be struggling to make ends meet."

Interim Director of HR and Merit System Jadia Haynes noted that compression adjustments protect higher-earning employees.

"Compression adjustments were applied to employees earning up to $22.68 an hour, ensuring that employees already earning just above the new minimum maintain appropriate pay separation," Haynes said.

Cochran-Johnson also challenged other governments to raise their minimum wage as well.

"I urge everyone to lean into their budgets and do what is right by hard-working people who are on the front lines," she said.

What's next:

Cochran-Johnson said the county's class and pay study is nearly complete and is ahead of schedule.

She said once it's done, then it will give county officials an idea of where it needs to invest in its employees.