Gwinnett officer relieved of duty after domestic dispute

The Brief A Gwinnett County police officer was arrested and relieved of duty following a domestic dispute investigation on May 1. Investigators say Renee Downer pushed a former partner during an argument and used police databases to track the victim’s location. Downer faces charges of simple battery and stalking after the department audited her use of law enforcement resources.



A Gwinnett County police officer is off the job and facing criminal charges after authorities say she misused her position to stalk a former partner.

What we know:

Gwinnett County police responded to a domestic dispute on Friday involving Officer Renee Downer.

Investigators determined that Downer and the victim used to be in a relationship and were still living together while the victim prepared to move out.

Officers found that during an argument on Thursday night, Downer pushed the victim onto a couch.

During the investigation, the department learned Downer used law enforcement resources and databases available through her job to find information about the victim's location. Downer was arrested and charged with simple battery and stalking.

What we don't know:

The department has not released the specific law enforcement databases Downer allegedly accessed or how many times she searched for the victim's information. While Downer has been relieved of duty, it is unclear if she is being held on bond or if she has retained an attorney.

What they're saying:

The Gwinnett County Police Department stated it remains committed to high standards of professionalism.

"Department resources and law enforcement databases are intended to protect the community, and any misuse of that authority will not be tolerated," the department said in a statement.

Officials noted that all officer database activity is monitored and audited for compliance.

What's next:

Downer has been relieved of duty while the department conducts an administrative review of the incident. She faces legal proceedings for the stalking and battery charges in addition to the internal investigation regarding her employment.