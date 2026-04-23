Newnan police seek Justin Owens in Octavia Place murder

The Brief Police are looking for 35-year-old Justin Owens for a deadly shooting in a Newnan neighborhood. Hunter Williams, 38, died after being shot in the middle of Octavia Place late last month. A $5,000 reward is being offered through Crime Stoppers for information leading to an arrest.



Newnan police are asking for the public's help to find a murder suspect they say killed a man in the middle of a residential street on March 31.

Newnan police search for murder suspect

What we know:

Newnan police identified 35-year-old Justin Owens as the suspect in the death of 38-year-old Hunter Williams. According to investigators, Williams was shot just after 11 p.m. while standing near mailboxes on Octavia Place. Officers who arrived at the scene found shell casings and a large crime scene in the middle of the street.

While there were many witnesses to the shooting, Owens remains on the run. Neighbors report that the area has been quiet since the incident because of increased patrols by the Newnan Police Department.

Reward offered for tips on Justin Owens

By the numbers:

Police are offering a $5,000 reward through Atlanta Crime Stoppers for information that helps them find Owens. Officials say anyone who calls with information can remain anonymous.

Investigators seek leads in deadly shooting

What we don't know:

While police have several ideas about where Owens might be hiding, they have not yet confirmed his current location.

Investigators are waiting for someone with specific knowledge of his whereabouts to come forward.

Police plea for public assistance

What they're saying:

"The biggest thing that we're looking for now is someone to break away and do the right thing," said Newnan Police Detective Sean Ledford. He noted that the trail leading to the suspect is "far from cold."

How to help Newnan investigators

What you can do:

Anyone with information about where Justin Owens is or about the investigation should call the Newnan Police Department. You can also contact Atlanta Crime Stoppers to be eligible for the reward.