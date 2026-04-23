Newnan police seek Justin Owens in Octavia Place murder
NEWNAN, Ga. - Newnan police are asking for the public's help to find a murder suspect they say killed a man in the middle of a residential street on March 31.
Newnan police search for murder suspect
What we know:
Newnan police identified 35-year-old Justin Owens as the suspect in the death of 38-year-old Hunter Williams. According to investigators, Williams was shot just after 11 p.m. while standing near mailboxes on Octavia Place. Officers who arrived at the scene found shell casings and a large crime scene in the middle of the street.
While there were many witnesses to the shooting, Owens remains on the run. Neighbors report that the area has been quiet since the incident because of increased patrols by the Newnan Police Department.
Reward offered for tips on Justin Owens
By the numbers:
Police are offering a $5,000 reward through Atlanta Crime Stoppers for information that helps them find Owens. Officials say anyone who calls with information can remain anonymous.
Investigators seek leads in deadly shooting
What we don't know:
While police have several ideas about where Owens might be hiding, they have not yet confirmed his current location.
Investigators are waiting for someone with specific knowledge of his whereabouts to come forward.
Police plea for public assistance
What they're saying:
"The biggest thing that we're looking for now is someone to break away and do the right thing," said Newnan Police Detective Sean Ledford. He noted that the trail leading to the suspect is "far from cold."
How to help Newnan investigators
What you can do:
Anyone with information about where Justin Owens is or about the investigation should call the Newnan Police Department. You can also contact Atlanta Crime Stoppers to be eligible for the reward.
The Source: The information in this story was gathered from Newnan Police Detective Sean Ledford, who spoke with FOX 5 reporter Doug Evans at the scene of the shooting, as well as official police reports regarding the arrest warrants and reward.