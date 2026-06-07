Endorsements split Fulton County Commission chair race

article

The Brief Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens has endorsed challenger Mo Ivory for Fulton County Commission Chair ahead of the upcoming June runoff election. Commissioner Marvin Arrington Jr. threw his support behind current Chairman Robb Pitts after finishing third in the primary race. Early voting is underway for the high-stakes June 16 primary runoff election, with the winner set to face a Republican opponent in November.



The race for Fulton County Commission Chair has intensified as high-profile local leaders split their support between the two candidates heading into a critical summer runoff election.

What they're saying:

Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens endorsed challenger Mo Ivory for Chair of the Fulton County Commission. In an official endorsement statement, Dickens called Ivory the "new leader Fulton County needs at a pivotal moment for public safety, affordable housing, and accountable government."

Dickens emphasized that the upcoming vote represents a critical juncture for the local government.

"Fulton County is at a turning point, and this race is critical for Atlanta and our region," Dickens said. "This isn't about politics or gamesmanship — it's about people. It's about electing someone with the vision and determination to tackle our biggest challenges: reducing overcrowding in the Fulton County Jail, where too many people have lost their lives, improving services for our seniors, our neighbors experiencing homelessness, and our most vulnerable residents."

Ivory welcomed the mayor's endorsement as she campaigns on a platform of "restoring trust and accountability in Fulton County government." Her campaign priorities include "improving public safety, addressing the jail crisis, protecting homeowners by ensuring a fair and accurate tax system, and delivering better services for seniors, families, and vulnerable residents."

"I'm honored to have Mayor Dickens' support," Ivory said. "He knows what it takes to move a community forward, and he knows this campaign is about working for the people of Fulton County who have been overlooked for too long."

The other side:

In a separate campaign development, Fulton County Commissioner Marvin Arrington Jr. announced that he is endorsing current Chairman Robb Pitts for re-election.

Arrington was previously a candidate for the Commission Chair position but finished third in the May 19 Democratic primary after securing 25% of the vote. Arrington, a native Atlantan and practicing attorney, is the son of the late former Superior Court Judge and Atlanta City Council President Marvin Arrington Sr.

"I am proud to publicly support Chairman Pitts for re-election," Arrington said. "I am voting for him and encouraging all of those who supported me to do the same. Chairman Pitts has the experience, knowledge, and commitment to be a strong advocate for South Fulton County and Southwest Atlanta."

Pitts expressed gratitude for the backing from his fellow board member.

"I am pleased to have the support of my colleague," Pitts said. "I appreciate his confidence in my leadership and his trust that I will continue working in the best interests of Fulton County residents."

Arrington's term representing District 5 on the Fulton County Board of Commissioners expires at the end of the year.

What's next:

The primary runoff election is scheduled for June 16. Early voting for the election officially began on Saturday and will remain available to voters through Friday, June 12.

The stakes for the runoff are high. The winner of this Democratic primary runoff election will advance to the November general election to face Republican candidate Eric Tatum.