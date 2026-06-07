Slain grandmother Margaret Swan remembered at Sunday vigil

The Brief A community vigil was held Sunday afternoon to honor 66-year-old Margaret Swan, who was stabbed to death on a MARTA train a little over a week ago. More than 100 people gathered with the victim's family, who expressed intense heartbreak and called for immediate safety changes across the public transit network. Police have charged 25-year-old John Elijah Matthews with murder following what authorities described as a violent, unprovoked and random attack.



A grieving community gathered alongside a heartbroken family Sunday afternoon to honor a beloved woman killed in a random knife attack on a MARTA train.

What we know:

Community members and family gathered Sunday afternoon for a vigil to remember 66-year-old Margaret Swan, who was killed on a MARTA train a little over a week ago. Over 100 people joined Swan's family to pay their respects to the mother and grandmother.

Swan was violently and randomly stabbed to death in an unprovoked attack. Police have arrested and charged 25-year-old John Elijah Matthews with her murder. Swan's family shared that she had been watching her grandchild just before boarding the train.

What they're saying:

Family members and community advocates expressed immense grief and called for immediate safety changes across the transit network during Sunday's gathering.

Wynecia Patterson, an advocate with the Atlanta People’s Campaign, spoke on the collective pain felt by the neighborhood.

"All the tragic things that have been going on in our community, and we feel like we are falling short with our people, and we want to bring light on the tragedies going on," Patterson said.

Swan's daughters, Shanae and Tiara Sams, expressed deep heartbreak and demanded increased security to prevent future violence on transit lines.

"Everybody should be protected and safe being on public transit," Shanae Sams said. "We all use public transit from time to time, but we shouldn’t be in fear if we will make it or not on the train. They need to be patrolling the trains like they used to years ago."

Tiara Sams remembered her mother's character and noted the ongoing shock of the loss, particularly knowing the suspect remains behind bars.

"My mom was very kindhearted, brave. She was a phenomenal woman, and she always wanted to help people and for people to be good," Tiara Sams said. "Yesterday I wanted to just even call her, but I had to remind myself she's not here. Then like it's been hard because he's still alive, he's still here, and he is in protected custody. He is protected."

She added her disbelief regarding the unprovoked nature of the crime.

"I don’t think it's right for someone to prey on someone that didn’t do anything to them," Tiara Sams said.

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