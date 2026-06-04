'My mom needs justice': Family reacts to federal MARTA safety probe

The Brief The family of Margaret Sams Swan is demanding answers after the 66-year-old woman was stabbed to death on a transit train. The federal government launched an official safety spending and security probe into MARTA following the Atlanta tragedy. Transit officials face a strict 15-day deadline to submit comprehensive action plans to combat crime.



A grieving family is speaking out after a 66-year-old woman was stabbed to death on a MARTA train last weekend, triggering an immediate federal security investigation into the transit system's safety protocols.

Atlanta transit investigation

What we know:

Margaret Sams Swan died after being stabbed while riding a train at the Oakland City Station last weekend. Authorities arrested 25-year-old John Elijah Matthews in connection with the fatal attack, which also occurred just days after another man was severely wounded on the transit system. The violence prompted U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy to order an official safety spending and security probe into MARTA on Thursday.

Swan's daughter, Shanae Sams, expressed relief regarding the federal intervention but wishes action had been taken before her mother was killed. "Even though it couldn’t save my mom, and it won’t bring my mom back, it’ll save somebody else’s mom," Sams said. The Federal Transit Administration is giving MARTA exactly 15 days to turn over comprehensive action plans regarding crime mitigation and fare evasion enforcement.

Federal safety probe

What we don't know:

Officials have not yet confirmed the specific operational failures or security gaps that allowed the fatal stabbing to take place inside the train car. It remains unclear what exact changes or technology upgrades will be included in the upcoming safety plans. Investigators have not released a motive for the attack or explained how the suspect managed to bring a weapon onto the transit system.

System security response

What they're saying:

MARTA released a statement Thursday welcoming the federal oversight while defending its current security measures. Transit officials stated that they welcome the opportunity to share their daily efforts and "significant investments in personnel, technology and operational measures that MARTA has in place to support safety and security across our entire system."

Sams remains focused on ensuring her mother's death leads to permanent change. "I’m glad because my mom needs justice," Sams said. "She needs justice, and she needs the correct justice."