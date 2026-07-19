DeKalb County Jail inmate death: 73-year-old man dies in custody

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The Brief An investigation is underway after jail officials found a 73-year-old man unresponsive inside his housing unit at the DeKalb County Jail. Medical personnel administered emergency services to John Parazzo on Friday, but authorities later pronounced him dead. Authorities do not suspect foul play in what appears to be a sudden and unanticipated medical emergency, according to the sheriff.



Jail officials and the medical examiner are investigating the death of a 73-year-old man who suffered a sudden medical emergency inside the DeKalb County Jail in Decatur on Friday.

What we know:

Jail medical personnel and emergency medical services administered immediate aid to John Parazzo after finding him unresponsive in his housing unit, according to the DeKalb County Sheriff's Office. Despite life-saving efforts, responders pronounced the 73-year-old man dead.

Officials said the incident appears to be a sudden and unanticipated medical emergency, and investigators do not suspect foul play. Internal investigators and the Medical Examiner's Office are conducting reviews into the death.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not yet determined the official cause of death for Parazzo. The sheriff's office has not released further details regarding his specific medical history or why he was in custody.

What they're saying:

"We are committed to transparency and accountability in all aspects of our Sheriff's Office operations. Our sincere condolences go out to Mr. Parazzo's family," DeKalb County Sheriff Melody M. Maddox said. Agency officials noted they will have no additional comments at this time.