Fort Stewart education center evacuated after suspicious package report

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The Brief The Fort Stewart's Paul R. Smith Education Center was evacuated after a suspicious package was reported. Officials said the building was closed as emergency services investigate the report.



A Fort Steward education center was evacuated early Monday morning after a suspicious package report, according to officials.

What we know:

The Fort Steward 3rd Infantry Division posted about the incident on X and stated that a suspicious package was reported at the Fort Stewart Paul R. Smith Education Center around 10 a.m.

Officials said that the building was evacuated "out of an abundance of caution," and emergency services are on the scene.

The education center is currently closed.

What we don't know:

It's unclear how long the education center will be closed.

Officials have not released any other details about the report at this time.