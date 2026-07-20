Suspect lands car on Sandy Springs patrol cruiser during chase

article

The Brief A wanted drug suspect was captured in Sandy Springs after his vehicle landed on top of a patrol cruiser. Federal authorities and local officers boxed in the suspect near 8101 Colquitt Road on Friday. The suspect attempted to run on foot but was quickly arrested by officers without any reported injuries.



A federal drug suspect tied to a large criminal organization was arrested Friday after his vehicle launched onto a Sandy Springs police cruiser during a chase last week, authorities said.

What we know:

The Sandy Springs Police Department Street Crimes Unit teamed up with the HSI Atlanta Field Office on Friday to apprehend Jorge Luis Delgado-Bermudez.

The suspect was wanted on multiple Fulton County drug charges, including methamphetamine and cocaine offenses, according to Sandy Springs police.

Delgado-Bermudez also has ties to a larger criminal organization and faces additional federal charges.

Officers attempted to safely box in the suspect's vehicle near 8101 Colquitt Road. However, he took off and his car struck a concrete barrier during the subsequent chase, lifting its rear end into the air before it landed on top of a Sandy Springs patrol vehicle.

Delgado-Bermudez exited his car and ran on foot, but officers quickly took him into custody.

No officers or members of the public were injured during the encounter.

What we don't know:

Officials have not yet confirmed the specific name of the larger criminal organization tied to Delgado-Bermudez. Authorities have not released the exact time the collision took place or where the suspect is currently being held.