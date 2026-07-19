Barricaded suspect prompts road closure in Jonesboro
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - Clayton County police closed multiple streets in Jonesboro on Sunday as officers responded to an active law enforcement incident involving a barricaded suspect.
What we know:
The Clayton County Police Department shut down traffic from the intersection of Thrailkill Road and Mount Zion Boulevard through Mount Zion Boulevard and Wright Circle, according to a media advisory from the police department. The emergency closure stems from a burglary investigation that escalated when a suspect barricaded themselves inside a home.
Officials confirmed that there are currently no other suspects or victims inside the home. The situation remains highly active, and authorities stated that the safety of the public and responding personnel is their top priority. Motorists are being told to find alternate routes and avoid the area completely until further notice.
What we don't know:
Officials have not yet released the identity of the barricaded suspect or what specific charges they may face. It remains unclear what time the initial burglary occurred or how long the surrounding roadways will remain closed to traffic.
The Source: The information in this story was gathered from the Clayton County Police Department, who explained how we got it through an official media advisory issued by Chief Kevin Roberts.