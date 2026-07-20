Pedestrian hospitalized after being struck on Riverside Parkway

The Brief A Cobb County crash left a person seriously injured after being struck by a vehicle Saturday evening, according to authorities. Investigators say a sedan hit the individual crossing Riverside Parkway before emergency crews rushed them to a local hospital. Cobb County police are continuing their active investigation into the collision, which happened just west of Premier Lane.



A pedestrian suffered serious injuries Saturday evening after being struck by a car while crossing a roadway, Cobb County police said.

What we know:

A 2013 Toyota Corolla was traveling west on Riverside Parkway west of Premier Lane around 7:46 p.m. Saturday when it hit a person crossing the road, according to Cobb County investigators.

The impact threw the pedestrian into the center median of Riverside Parkway.

Emergency personnel responded to the scene and rushed the severely injured person to a local hospital, authorities said.

What we don't know:

Officials have not released the identity or current medical status of the injured pedestrian. Police have also not stated if the driver faces any charges or what factors caused the crash.