Dream's Angel Reese accepts apology from suspended Toronto coach

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The Brief Atlanta Dream star Angel Reese officially accepted an apology from Toronto Tempo coach Sandy Brondello following a controversial remark. The WNBA issued a one-game suspension to Brondello after microphones intercepted her calling Reese a "protected species" during last Friday's matchup. Reese expressed gratitude for the league's swift disciplinary response while emphasizing that discrimination has no place in women's professional basketball.



Atlanta Dream forward Angel Reese has accepted a public apology from Toronto Tempo coach Sandy Brondello after the league suspended the coach for making a derogatory comment during a recent game.

What we know:

The WNBA handed Toronto Tempo coach Sandy Brondello a one-game suspension after a broadcast microphone captured her calling Angel Reese a "protected species" during the Atlanta Dream's 111-92 victory last Friday.

The comment occurred after Toronto player Nyara Sabally fouled Reese and sustained an injury.

Brondello issued an apology on social media, prompting Reese to initially react online by posting "ARE WE SURPRISED?!" with a clown face emoji.

Speaking before last Sunday's game against the Chicago Sky, Reese noted she appreciates the apology and the overwhelming love she received over the subsequent 48 hours.

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Reese stated, "There is no place for discrimination or hate in this league from anyone - from fans to coaches to players," according to the Associated Press.

She added, "And I’m just grateful that we are able to move on from the situation and just play winning basketball. The WNBA is supposed to be positive, and we are going in a great light right now, so I just want to continue that and move forward."

Brondello, an Australian native in her first season with the expansion Tempo, used a phrase common in Australian sports to denote frustration over a lack of referee calls against a specific player.

However, within the U.S., the term "protected species" carries dehumanizing connotations and can be viewed as derogatory toward Black people.

What we don't know:

Officials have not yet confirmed if additional internal fines will be levied against the Toronto organization or the coaching staff beyond the initial one-game suspension. The league has also not detailed the exact internal review process utilized before announcing the disciplinary action.