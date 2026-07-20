Angel Reese leaves Atlanta Dream game with leg injury

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The Brief Atlanta Dream forward Angel Reese suffered a left leg injury during Sunday's victory against the Chicago Sky. The WNBA All-Star went down in pain during the fourth quarter after her knee buckled on a jump stop. Coach Karl Smesko stated that Reese was in severe pain but wanted to keep competing in the game.



Atlanta Dream forward Angel Reese exited Sunday's 93-91 home victory against the Chicago Sky after suffering a left leg injury early in the fourth quarter.

What we know:

Reese injured her leg under the basket after coming to a jump stop and missing a layup early in the final quarter. Her knee buckled, causing her to fall to the floor before briefly rising and collapsing back down after a few seconds.

The standout forward returned to the bench, but the team quickly ruled her out for the remainder of the contest. Smesko noted that the bench grew quiet during a subsequent timeout as the team watched Reese, who appeared to be in significant pain.

"And when I was looking at her, it seemed like she was in a lot of pain, and she wanted to go out there and keep playing because she’s competitive, and she wants to win the game," Smesko said. "I just didn’t feel comfortable with it because she looked like she was in a lot of pain."

Reese secured a spot as a WNBA All-Star during her first season with the franchise. She currently leads the league by averaging 11.8 rebounds and securing 14 double-doubles. The young forward is also averaging 14.9 points per game for the team.

What we don't know:

Officials have not yet confirmed how much time she is expected to miss or if she will undergo immediate testing.