Metro Atlanta gas prices surge 23 cents in a week

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The Brief Metro Atlanta fuel prices spiked by an average of 23 cents over the last week. Despite the recent surge, average costs in Georgia remain below the $4 national threshold. Rising crude oil prices follow regional military tension and escalating retaliatory strikes.



Drivers across metro Atlanta are facing a swift surge at the pump.

What we know:

Fuel costs across metro Atlanta spiked by an average of 23 cents per gallon over the last week, pushed upward by escalating military conflict overseas, according to tracking data from AAA.

The local average for regular unleaded fuel jumped to $3.76 per gallon, up significantly from the $3.59 average recorded last week.

Data shows this current pricing is higher than last month's average of $3.66 and stands well above the $2.90 average seen at this time last year.

Despite the multi-cent increase, local and statewide fuel costs still remain under the national average of $4 per gallon, AAA data shows.

The price spikes come as a wave of U.S. strikes targeted Iran over the weekend, a direct retaliation for an attack on a Jordan military base that killed two American service members.

According to U.S. Central Command, those military operations are explicitly designed to degrade Tehran's ability to threaten global shipping lanes.

RELATED: US launches strikes to ‘swiftly punish’ Iran for deadly attacks

AAA previously warned on July 9 that crude oil costs would climb if volatility continued along the crucial Strait of Hormuz.

RELATED: Gas prices climb in Georgia as global tensions persist

What we don't know:

Officials have not yet confirmed how high local pump prices could climb if regional instability lingers. It remains unclear how long the volatile security situation will impact global energy markets or if further retaliatory strikes will disrupt shipping traffic.