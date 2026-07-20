Driver saved after vehicle goes down Sandy Springs embankment

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Sandy Springs firefighters stabilized a vehicle and safely extricated a trapped motorist after a single-vehicle crash down an embankment near Trowbridge Road and Spalding Drive on Friday, July 17, 2026. (Sandy Springs Fire Department)

The Brief Sandy Springs firefighters rescued a trapped driver on Friday after their vehicle went down an embankment. The single-vehicle crash happened near the intersection of Trowbridge Road and Spalding Drive. Emergency crews safely stabilized the vehicle and took the driver to a local hospital with minor injuries.



First responders rescued a motorist Friday after a single-vehicle crash sent a car tumbling down an embankment near Trowbridge Road and Spalding Drive.

What we know:

Emergency crews rushed to the area of Trowbridge Road and Spalding Drive on Friday following reports of a single-vehicle accident.

Upon arriving, Sandy Springs Fire Department personnel discovered the car plunged down an embankment with the driver trapped inside.

First responders stabilized the vehicle before safely extricating the driver, who was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not yet confirmed what caused the driver to run off the road and go down the embankment. Officials have not released the identity or condition update of the driver.