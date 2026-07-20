Driver saved after vehicle goes down Sandy Springs embankment
Sandy Springs firefighters stabilized a vehicle and safely extricated a trapped motorist after a single-vehicle crash down an embankment near Trowbridge Road and Spalding Drive on Friday, July 17, 2026. (Sandy Springs Fire Department)
SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. - First responders rescued a motorist Friday after a single-vehicle crash sent a car tumbling down an embankment near Trowbridge Road and Spalding Drive.
What we know:
Emergency crews rushed to the area of Trowbridge Road and Spalding Drive on Friday following reports of a single-vehicle accident.
Upon arriving, Sandy Springs Fire Department personnel discovered the car plunged down an embankment with the driver trapped inside.
First responders stabilized the vehicle before safely extricating the driver, who was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries.
What we don't know:
Authorities have not yet confirmed what caused the driver to run off the road and go down the embankment. Officials have not released the identity or condition update of the driver.
The Source: The information in this story was gathered from the Sandy Springs Fire Department, who detailed the rescue effort and scene findings.