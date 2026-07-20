Catoosa County barn fire destroys structure, truck and tractor

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The Brief Fire destroyed a large barn, a truck and a tractor on Dennis Pierce Road in Catoosa County. First responders arrived Monday morning to find the building collapsed and engulfed in heavy flames. Emergency crews reported no injuries from the blaze, while county officials continue searching for the cause.



A morning blaze destroyed a large barn, truck and tractor in Catoosa County on Monday.

What we know:

Firefighters rushed to Dennis Pierce Road in the Keith community just before 11 a.m. after emergency calls reported the structure was ablaze.

When crews arrived, they found the large barn had already collapsed and was fully engulfed in flames. The fire destroyed the building along with a truck and a tractor parked at the site.

Tri-Community Volunteer Fire Department provided additional equipment and manpower to help extinguish the flames. Puckett EMS also responded to provide standby medical support for first responders on scene.

Firefighters battle a barn blaze along Dennis Pierce Road in Catoosa County's Keith community on July 20, 2026. (Catoosa County Government)

Officials reported that no one was hurt in the morning blaze.

What we don't know:

Investigators have not yet determined what started the fire on Dennis Pierce Road. Authorities have not released any damage estimates or details regarding who owns the property.