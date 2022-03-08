EVs: Here's what you should know as interests in electric cars rise amid high gas prices across the U.S.
With high gas prices amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine, there are signs that more people are looking at buying new or used electric vehicles, or EVs. Here's what you need to know about EVs, as well as other things that are unique to this type of cars.
Uber adds fuel surcharge for drivers struggling with recent gas price hikes
The national average surpassed $4.35 on Thursday, and California is leading the way with the highest state average of $5.67 per gallon.
Gas tax suspension unanimously approved by full Georgia House
The full Georgia House gave its unanimous approval for legislation to suspend the state motor fuel taxes on Friday.
Atlanta business adapt to keep prices low as gas prices soar
As gas prices soar and the prices of goods continue to rise, local businesses are bracing for the impact.
Gas prices turning long commutes into financial nightmares
Skyrocketing gas prices have made things especially difficult for people with extended commutes. One person even said they're putting off having children because it's just too expensive.
Filling a gas-powered vehicle may still be cheaper than charging an electric one
As gas prices reach record highs across the U.S., electric car owners are reveling in their purchases -- but the cost to fill up a gas-powered vehicle might actually still be cheaper than charging an electric one.
Lawmakers call to end gas taxes across US amid price surge
Governors in Georgia and California also called for relief from state gas taxes.
Georgia gas prices hit all-time record high; here's what you need to know
Georgia and metro Atlanta gas prices reached an all-time high Wednesday and experts are warning that the price is only going to get higher for quite some time.
Georgia gas tax suspension approved by House subcommittee
A Georgia House subcommittee approved legislation to suspend motor fuel taxes following a push from Gov. Brian Kemp and state lawmakers.
Gas prices are sky-high, but here are some things to do
Prices at the pump just keep going up. The average price in Georgia, according to AAA is now $4.06 a gallon. Here are some steps you can take to save a little at the pump.
With sky-high gas prices, Atlanta commuters take to mass transit
As gas prices continue to soar, some commuters in Atlanta have swapped out their car keys for a MARTA pass.
Georgia looks to suspend gas tax as prices hit all-time high
Gov. Brian Kemp said his office is working with the general assembly to quickly pass a bill to suspend Georgia's gas tax.