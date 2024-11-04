Free gas: Group offering fuel giveaway to hundreds of Atlanta drivers

article

Want to fuel up for free? Atlanta residents will have the chance to do just that on Monday afternoon.

The average for a gallon of regular unleaded gasoline in Georgia sits around $2.94, but the number could be free for hundreds of drivers thanks to 1-800-TruckWreck and 96.1 The Beat.

The two organizations are teaming up for the first "Tanksgiving" gas giveaway.

The first 200 drivers will receive a $50 fuel card.

The event will be from 2 to 4 p.m. at the QuikTrip at 5795 Jimmy Carter Blvd. in Norcross.

The event will also have additional prizes and a live DJ.

"There’s no better way to start the holiday season than by taking care of our neighbors. That’s what the holidays are all about," said Amy Witherite, founder of Witherite Law Group and 1-800-TruckWreck. "Partnering with our friends at The Beat to host the first gas giveaway in Atlanta is nothing short of amazing. We simply hope to bring joy and offer some relief to the community that so graciously supports us. We look forward to many more ‘Tanksgivings’ in the future."