2nd man charged in deadly January shooting at SW Atlanta apartments

Police say they have identified and charged a second suspect in a deadly shooting at a southwest Atlanta apartment complex earlier this year.

According to authorities, the suspect in the deadly shooting at the Brookside Apartments on Rambling Drive was taken into custody in Coweta County.

What we know:

The investigation began on the night of Jan. 29, when officers responded to the apartments on the 1900 block of Rambling Drive after receiving a report of a person being shot.

When they arrived at the scene, the officers found a man who had been critically injured.

Medical personnel pronounced the victim dead at the scene.

Weeks later, detectives say they identified a suspect in the case as 24-year-old Jermiah Oliver. He was taken into custody when officers executed a search warrant on Feb. 15 and was charged with murder, aggravated assault, and criminal attempt to commit armed robbery.

Dig deeper:

The investigation continued for months, until Thursday, when police say Kamari White was brought from the Coweta County Jail to the Fulton County Jail.

Authorities say White was wanted in connection with the deadly shooting.

White is charged with murder and criminal attempt to commit a felony.

What we don't know:

The identity of the victim in the case has not been released.

Investigators have not said whether they are searching for more suspects believed to be connected to the shooting.

What you can do:

If you have any information that can help with the investigation, call the Atlanta Police Department.