Gas prices dropping in Georgia after Hurricane Helene

As Georgia works to recover from Hurricane Helene, drivers in the state will have a bit of relief when fueling up around the state.

According to AAA, the average price for a gallon of regular unleaded gasoline around the Peach State on Monday is about $2.77.

That price is 20 cents less than a week ago, 32 cents less than in September, and 41 cents less than the same time in 2023.

It costs drivers an average price of $41.55 to fill a 15-gallon tank of regular gasoline, which means Georgians are paying $4.85 less to fill up at the pump than a month ago.

"Even with rumblings of conflict and a storm brewing in the Gulf, prices at the pumps took a dip," AAA spokeswoman Montrae Waiters said. "Meanwhile, OPEC+ announced intentions to bolster production come December 1st, hopefully, with this move and crude oil prices trending downward, Georgians will continue to feel financial ease at the pumps."

Last week, Gov. Brian Kemp announced a suspension of Georgia's gas tax to help lower costs and move goods and services to impacted areas. That order went into effect on Thursday.

The governor said it may take a while to get the price down, but it will eventually save Georgians about 32 cents per gallon of regular gasoline and 36 cents per gallon of diesel fuel.

Kemp said that he hoped the price decrease would economically help Georgians who are using fuel to power their homes and generators.

Nationwide, the average price for a gallon has dropped 4 cents to around $3.17 due to low demand after Helene.

The most expensive places to fill up in the state are in Savannah ($2.83), Valdosta ($2.80), and Hinesville-Fort Stewart ($2.79).

Looking for the cheapest gas? You'd want to fuel up around Rome ($2.65), Dalton ($2.56), and Catoosa-Dade-Walker ($2.53).