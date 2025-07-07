Georgia gas prices drop: Relief at the pump as costs fall below $3

The Brief Georgia's average gas price for regular unleaded is $2.90 per gallon, down four cents from last week, and 42 cents lower than last year. The most expensive metro areas for gas in Georgia are Savannah ($2.98), Atlanta ($2.93), and Macon ($2.92), while the least expensive are Dalton ($2.79), Rome ($2.78), and Catoosa-Dade-Walker region ($2.72). Georgia's highest recorded average gas price was $4.50 per gallon for regular unleaded on June 15, 2022.



Georgia drivers are seeing some relief at the pump as gas prices across the state dipped over the past week.

What we know:

According to AAA, the average price for regular unleaded gasoline in Georgia is now $2.90 per gallon, down four cents from last week.

While prices remain two cents higher than a month ago, they are significantly lower than this time last year—by 42 cents. The current average means it costs approximately $43.50 to fill a 15-gallon tank, saving Georgians nearly $7.00 compared to a year ago.

Big picture view:

Nationally, the average price for regular gasoline fell by four cents to $3.14 per gallon over the past week.

Electric vehicle drivers saw no changes, with the national average for public charging stations remaining at 36 cents per kilowatt-hour. AAA encourages EV drivers to use the TripTik Travel Planner to locate charging stations.

Georgia’s Most and Least Expensive Metro Areas

Local perspective:

The most expensive metro markets in Georgia for regular gas include:

Savannah: $2.98

Atlanta: $2.93

Macon: $2.92

Meanwhile, the least expensive areas are:

Dalton: $2.79

Rome: $2.78

Catoosa-Dade-Walker region: $2.72

Regional Price Snapshots

Atlanta:

Regular: $2.93

Mid-Grade: $3.36

Premium: $3.76

Diesel: $3.59

One year ago: $3.34

Athens:

Regular: $2.90

Mid-Grade: $3.29

Premium: $3.62

Diesel: $3.53

One year ago: $3.25

Gainesville:

Regular: $2.88

Mid-Grade: $3.31

Premium: $3.68

Diesel: $3.54

One year ago: $3.30

Rome:

Regular: $2.79

Mid-Grade: $3.30

Premium: $3.69

Diesel: $3.38

One year ago: $3.25

Historical highs

Dig deeper:

Georgia’s highest recorded average gas price was $4.50 per gallon for regular unleaded, set on June 15, 2022. The record diesel price of $5.55 per gallon occurred on the same day.

Nationally, mid-grade gasoline currently averages $3.61, while premium stands at $3.97 and diesel at $3.68.