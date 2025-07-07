Georgia gas prices drop: Relief at the pump as costs fall below $3
ATLANTA - Georgia drivers are seeing some relief at the pump as gas prices across the state dipped over the past week.
What we know:
According to AAA, the average price for regular unleaded gasoline in Georgia is now $2.90 per gallon, down four cents from last week.
While prices remain two cents higher than a month ago, they are significantly lower than this time last year—by 42 cents. The current average means it costs approximately $43.50 to fill a 15-gallon tank, saving Georgians nearly $7.00 compared to a year ago.
Big picture view:
Nationally, the average price for regular gasoline fell by four cents to $3.14 per gallon over the past week.
Electric vehicle drivers saw no changes, with the national average for public charging stations remaining at 36 cents per kilowatt-hour. AAA encourages EV drivers to use the TripTik Travel Planner to locate charging stations.
Georgia’s Most and Least Expensive Metro Areas
Local perspective:
The most expensive metro markets in Georgia for regular gas include:
- Savannah: $2.98
- Atlanta: $2.93
- Macon: $2.92
Meanwhile, the least expensive areas are:
- Dalton: $2.79
- Rome: $2.78
- Catoosa-Dade-Walker region: $2.72
Regional Price Snapshots
Atlanta:
- Regular: $2.93
- Mid-Grade: $3.36
- Premium: $3.76
- Diesel: $3.59
One year ago: $3.34
Athens:
- Regular: $2.90
- Mid-Grade: $3.29
- Premium: $3.62
- Diesel: $3.53
One year ago: $3.25
Gainesville:
- Regular: $2.88
- Mid-Grade: $3.31
- Premium: $3.68
- Diesel: $3.54
One year ago: $3.30
Rome:
- Regular: $2.79
- Mid-Grade: $3.30
- Premium: $3.69
- Diesel: $3.38
One year ago: $3.25
Historical highs
Dig deeper:
Georgia’s highest recorded average gas price was $4.50 per gallon for regular unleaded, set on June 15, 2022. The record diesel price of $5.55 per gallon occurred on the same day.
Nationally, mid-grade gasoline currently averages $3.61, while premium stands at $3.97 and diesel at $3.68.
The Source: AAA provided the details for this article.