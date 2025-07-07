Expand / Collapse search

Georgia gas prices drop: Relief at the pump as costs fall below $3

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published  July 7, 2025 7:05pm EDT
Gas Prices
FOX 5 Atlanta

The Brief

    • Georgia's average gas price for regular unleaded is $2.90 per gallon, down four cents from last week, and 42 cents lower than last year.
    • The most expensive metro areas for gas in Georgia are Savannah ($2.98), Atlanta ($2.93), and Macon ($2.92), while the least expensive are Dalton ($2.79), Rome ($2.78), and Catoosa-Dade-Walker region ($2.72).
    • Georgia's highest recorded average gas price was $4.50 per gallon for regular unleaded on June 15, 2022.

ATLANTA - Georgia drivers are seeing some relief at the pump as gas prices across the state dipped over the past week. 

What we know:

According to AAA, the average price for regular unleaded gasoline in Georgia is now $2.90 per gallon, down four cents from last week.

While prices remain two cents higher than a month ago, they are significantly lower than this time last year—by 42 cents. The current average means it costs approximately $43.50 to fill a 15-gallon tank, saving Georgians nearly $7.00 compared to a year ago.

Big picture view:

Nationally, the average price for regular gasoline fell by four cents to $3.14 per gallon over the past week.

Electric vehicle drivers saw no changes, with the national average for public charging stations remaining at 36 cents per kilowatt-hour. AAA encourages EV drivers to use the TripTik Travel Planner to locate charging stations.

Georgia’s Most and Least Expensive Metro Areas

Local perspective:

The most expensive metro markets in Georgia for regular gas include:

  • Savannah: $2.98
  • Atlanta: $2.93
  • Macon: $2.92

Meanwhile, the least expensive areas are:

  • Dalton: $2.79
  • Rome: $2.78
  • Catoosa-Dade-Walker region: $2.72

Regional Price Snapshots

Atlanta:

  • Regular: $2.93
  • Mid-Grade: $3.36
  • Premium: $3.76
  • Diesel: $3.59

One year ago: $3.34

Athens:

  • Regular: $2.90
  • Mid-Grade: $3.29
  • Premium: $3.62
  • Diesel: $3.53

One year ago: $3.25

Gainesville:

  • Regular: $2.88
  • Mid-Grade: $3.31
  • Premium: $3.68
  • Diesel: $3.54

One year ago: $3.30

Rome:

  • Regular: $2.79
  • Mid-Grade: $3.30
  • Premium: $3.69
  • Diesel: $3.38

One year ago: $3.25

Historical highs

Dig deeper:

Georgia’s highest recorded average gas price was $4.50 per gallon for regular unleaded, set on June 15, 2022. The record diesel price of $5.55 per gallon occurred on the same day.

Nationally, mid-grade gasoline currently averages $3.61, while premium stands at $3.97 and diesel at $3.68.

The Source: AAA provided the details for this article. 

Gas PricesGeorgiaNews