Gas prices down in Georgia: AAA

Believe it or not, we've actually been paying less for gas as of late according to AAA.

On average, AAA reported that Georgians paid $3.26 per gallon for regular unleaded gasoline on June 24. Although that could change overnight, that's two cents less than it was just a week ago, 12 cents less than a month ago and three cents less than this time last year. In this economy, every penny counts.

At today's average rate, it would cost $48.90 to fill up a 15-gallon tank of regular gas, which is $2.00 less than it cost to fill up last month.

The most expensive gas prices were reported in Savannah at $3.37, Atlanta at $3.28 and Brunswick at $3.27.

The cheapest gas prices were reported in Rome at $3.15, Dalton at $3.12 and Catoosa-Dade-Walker at $3.04.

"Slack demand, rising supply, and low crude oil prices continue to chip away at gas prices," said Montrae Waiters, AAA-The Auto Club Group spokeswoman. "If gas demand remains weak, drivers will likely continue to see pump prices trickle downward this week."

If you're looking for the best prices, there are apps you can use that will direct you to the cheapest gas stations near you.