Georgia gas price average drops below $3 for the 1st time in months

article

Georgia drivers will get some good news if they're filling up at the gas pump for the new week.

According to AAA, the average price for a gallon of regular unleaded gasoline around the Peach State on Monday is about $2.97.

That's almost a dime cheaper compared to last week and 27 cents cheaper than the same time in August.

"Here in Georgia, we haven't seen gas dip below 3 bucks since Jan. 24 when it hit $2.98," said Montrae Waiters, AAA-The Auto Club Group spokeswoman. "Driven by tepid demand and crude oil prices below $70, Georgia drivers continue to find relief at the pumps."

AAA says nationally, the average price of a gallon has dropped 7 cents to about $3.20 thanks to low demand and falling oil costs.

The most expensive places to fill up are around Hinesville-Fort Stewart ($3.10), Savannah ($3.08), and Atlanta ($3.00).

Looking for the cheapest gas? You can find it around Augusta-Aiken ($2.82), Dalton ($2.81), and Catoosa-Dade-Walker ($2.71).