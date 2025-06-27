Sonny's BBQ in Lawrenceville reopens after lightning fire

article

A popular Lawrenceville barbecue spot is back in business after a devastating fire.

Sonny's BBQ has been closed for more than a year while the owners have been working to repair the damage.

The backstory:

The fire broke out in early June 2024 at the restaurant on the corner of Duluth Highway and Hurricane Shoals Road.

Video provided to FOX 5 by Joseph Fiouris shows flames shooting through the center of the roof as fire engines pull into the parking lot.

The manager on duty informed firefighters that a customer in the drive-thru notified them of smoke coming from the exterior wall. Shortly after, the staff noticed smoke and flames on the business’ interior wall near the ceiling. The manager said that she immediately called 911 and began evacuating the building.

No one was injured in the fire. Gwinnett County officials said it appears that the fire was caused by a lightning strike.

What they're saying:

On Thursday, Sonny's BBQ officially reopened its doors to guests.

The owners posted several messages on Facebook saying they're excited to be back in business.