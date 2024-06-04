Expand / Collapse search
Fire engulfs Sonny’s BBQ in Lawrenceville, firefighters rush to scene

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Updated  June 4, 2024 10:15pm EDT
Lawrenceville
Fire at Sonny's BBQ in Lawrenceville

Gwinnett County firefighters rushed to the Sonny's BBQ in Lawrenceville after flames were seen shooting through the roof. This video was provided by Joseph Fiouris.

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. - Firefighters rushed to the Sonny’s BBQ in Lawrenceville on Tuesday evening after a report of a fire.

The fire broke out shortly after 8 p.m. at a restaurant located on the corner of Duluth Highway and Hurricane Shoals Road. 

Video provided to FOX 5 by Joseph Fiouris shows flames shooting through the center of the roof as fire engines pull into the parking lot. 

Gwinnett County firefighters battle a blaze at the Sonnys BBQ in Lawrenceville on June 4, 2024.

Gwinnett County firefighters battle a blaze at the Sonnys BBQ in Lawrenceville on June 4, 2024. (Vicky Le)

Images provided by Vickey Lee show Gwinnett County firefighters battle the blaze.

The cause of the fire was not immediately known. 

There have been no reports of injuries. 

This story is breaking. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.