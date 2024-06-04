Fire engulfs Sonny’s BBQ in Lawrenceville, firefighters rush to scene

Firefighters rushed to the Sonny’s BBQ in Lawrenceville on Tuesday evening after a report of a fire.

The fire broke out shortly after 8 p.m. at a restaurant located on the corner of Duluth Highway and Hurricane Shoals Road.

Video provided to FOX 5 by Joseph Fiouris shows flames shooting through the center of the roof as fire engines pull into the parking lot.

Gwinnett County firefighters battle a blaze at the Sonnys BBQ in Lawrenceville on June 4, 2024. (Vicky Le)

Images provided by Vickey Lee show Gwinnett County firefighters battle the blaze.

The cause of the fire was not immediately known.

There have been no reports of injuries.

This story is breaking. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.