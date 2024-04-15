Gas prices continue to rise, Georgia's prices still below average

article

The average gas price in Georgia has risen compared to last week, with residents now paying an average of $3.43 per gallon for regular unleaded gasoline.

This marks an increase of 10 cents from a week ago, 17 cents from a month ago, and 4 cents from this time last year. Filling up a 15-gallon tank of regular gasoline now costs drivers an average of $51.45, which is 60 cents more than a year ago.

According to Montrae Waiters, spokeswoman for AAA-The Auto Club Group, the increase in gas prices can be attributed to crude oil prices hovering around $85 per barrel, high demand, and geopolitical tensions in the Middle East.

Despite the rise in prices, Waiters notes that Georgians are currently paying 20 cents less than the national average, which is $3.63 per gallon.

AAA encourages drivers to take advantage of money-saving gas tips amidst the current price surge.

Money-saving tips: